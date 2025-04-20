Bank of Montreal Can Sells 375,403 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 375,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NOV were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 581,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,291,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 120.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NOV by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 397,149 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $12.52 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

