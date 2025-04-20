Bank of Montreal Can Sells 43,643 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $75,242,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $71,822,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 35,738 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,648,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,922,000 after buying an additional 34,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.70 and a 200-day moving average of $145.87. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.68 and a 52-week high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

