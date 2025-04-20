Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,510 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

MDU opened at $16.78 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

In other news, Director Dennis W. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,962.24. This trade represents a 19.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

