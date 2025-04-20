Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,810,000 after buying an additional 2,670,872 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,967 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 474.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,409,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $86,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $93,867.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $17,480. This trade represents a 84.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,190 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $79,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,720. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,982 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,759 in the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Shares of PCOR opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.72 million. Research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

