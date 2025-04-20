Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,668 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EUFN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,390,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,961,000 after purchasing an additional 109,153 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 526,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 37,065 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

