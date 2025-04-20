Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$146.85.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$152.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.87, for a total value of C$482,024.87. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMO stock opened at C$129.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$137.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$136.34. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$109.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$151.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

