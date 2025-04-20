Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B opened at $47.48 on Friday. Barnes Group has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,537,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 112,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

