Barrington Research Has Negative Outlook of NCMI Q2 Earnings

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.77 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.54 million, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. National CineMedia has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $7.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,923,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 132,895 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National CineMedia by 23.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 222,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd acquired 103,685 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $537,088.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,310,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,408,042.94. This represents a 1.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.17%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also

