Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GENI. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

