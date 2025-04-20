Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BERY opened at $67.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $55.68 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,413,000 after buying an additional 210,046 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $105,092,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,526,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,882,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.