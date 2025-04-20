Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX) Receives $24.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

BBNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Hadley Harbor Aggre Wellington purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,901,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,327,183. The trade was a 34.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mike Mensinger acquired 33,350 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $566,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,323. The trade was a 129.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beta Bionics stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BBNX opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Beta Bionics has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million.

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

