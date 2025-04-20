Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 13,040.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

