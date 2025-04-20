Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

BPTH stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

