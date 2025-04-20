Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSE BGI opened at $0.87 on Friday. Birks Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.
Birks Group Company Profile
