BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,439,000 after purchasing an additional 354,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 35.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 435,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,704,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 12,538.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,481,000 after buying an additional 889,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,113.38. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $66.25.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

