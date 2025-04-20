BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Stake Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $18,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth about $76,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Symphony Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

BST stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $39.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 10,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $398,037.92. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 41,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,912.92. This trade represents a 32.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

