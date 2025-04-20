BMO Capital Markets Cuts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$28.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDT. TD Securities decreased their price target on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.61.

Shares of BDT opened at C$20.90 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$17.52 and a 52 week high of C$32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

