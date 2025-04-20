BMO Capital Markets Cuts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$9.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CEU. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.03.
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.0425 dividend. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.06 per share, with a total value of C$60,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 50,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$365,570.49. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.
