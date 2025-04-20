BMO Capital Markets Cuts Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$14.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EFX. TD Securities dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.84.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$9.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$15.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -10.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Paul John Ladouceur acquired 3,000 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.41 per share, with a total value of C$34,233.00. Insiders acquired 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $69,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

