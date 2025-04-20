Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$107.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$103.00 to C$107.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$126.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$129.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$116.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.75.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$83.67 on Thursday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$54.04 and a one year high of C$113.60. The stock has a market cap of C$7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$92.83.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

