Boston Partners Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,032,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 120,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 92,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after buying an additional 47,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $182,749,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day moving average is $208.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.