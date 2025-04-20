Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $10.05.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
