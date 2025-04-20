BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

BTSG opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. BrightSpring Health Services has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTSG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

