Brokerages Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Target Price at $213.62

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.62.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock opened at $205.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas has a one year low of $162.16 and a one year high of $228.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cintas by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

