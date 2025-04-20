Brokerages Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Target Price at $62.50

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 72.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 64.26%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

