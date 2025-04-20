Brokerages Set Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Target Price at $15.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,064,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after buying an additional 3,987,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,588,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,833,000 after acquiring an additional 332,264 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,840,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,893,000 after buying an additional 3,384,230 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,855,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 558.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,773,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,629,000 after buying an additional 9,984,690 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

