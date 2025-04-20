Brokerages Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) PT at $125.13

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.38. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

