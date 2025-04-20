Brokers Issue Forecasts for APLT Q1 Earnings

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Applied Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Applied Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, William Blair lowered Applied Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 923.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

