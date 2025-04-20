Brokers Offer Predictions for ARCT Q1 Earnings

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst L. Nsongo anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.42) EPS.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

ARCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BTIG Research set a $48.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

ARCT stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $285.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.41. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 89.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $288,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,482.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 806,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after buying an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.