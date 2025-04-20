Brokers Set Expectations for KLA’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for KLA in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the semiconductor company will earn $8.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $31.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 target price (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.11.

KLA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $634.43 on Friday. KLA has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $695.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.32. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $994,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

