Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKD. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,560,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,044 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,916,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,878,000 after buying an additional 2,089,242 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,792,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 505,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,640,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 475,268 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $780.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

