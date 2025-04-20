Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BN. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

BN stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.89.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $973,591,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 809.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,675,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,403 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,960,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Brookfield by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 59,020,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

