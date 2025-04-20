Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.18.

Several brokerages have commented on BEP. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.373 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 609.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

