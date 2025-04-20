Brooklyn FI LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,313.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $3,057,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,315,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $508,008,000 after acquiring an additional 72,558 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $6,197,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,032,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
