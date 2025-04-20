Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $226.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.13.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

