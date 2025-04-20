Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of CPST stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) by 185.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Company Profile

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (CPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETFTM September (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before taking fees and expenses into account, match the positive price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Underlying ETF) up to a cap of 7.50% (the Cap).

