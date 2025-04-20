Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Calbee Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CLBEY opened at C$4.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.00. Calbee has a 52-week low of C$4.42 and a 52-week high of C$6.58.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

