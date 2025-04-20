Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Calbee Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of CLBEY opened at C$4.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.00. Calbee has a 52-week low of C$4.42 and a 52-week high of C$6.58.
