Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on DoorDash FY2025 Earnings

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for DoorDash in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DASH. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.88.

Shares of DASH opened at $181.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 671.26 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.67. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.25.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $284,423.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,584.10. This represents a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $261,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,233,117.60. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,511 shares of company stock valued at $30,308,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

