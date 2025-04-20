Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.05% of Capital City Bank Group worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCBG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 748,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 230,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.37. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 19.55%. Research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

