Capital One Financial (COF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Capital One Financial to post earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $162.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.62. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital One Financial stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 330.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.07.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

