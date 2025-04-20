Capital One Financial Comments on Devon Energy Q1 Earnings

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. Williams Trading set a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of DVN opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,640,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,305 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,971,000 after buying an additional 232,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,682,000 after buying an additional 2,335,473 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

