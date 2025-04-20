Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target Cut to $20.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $23.50 to $20.50 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 164.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

Featured Articles

