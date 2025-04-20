Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) & NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Head-To-Head Contrast

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. NASB Financial pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 87.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial 17.41% 7.01% 1.00% Capitol Federal Financial 12.67% 4.96% 0.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

88.5% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NASB Financial and Capitol Federal Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial $149.35 million 1.63 $28.26 million $3.90 8.63 Capitol Federal Financial $180.76 million 3.86 $38.01 million $0.39 13.49

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NASB Financial. NASB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capitol Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NASB Financial and Capitol Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Capitol Federal Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.57%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than NASB Financial.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats NASB Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate development and commercial loans, such as multifamily, retail, single-tenant, multi-tenant, office, industrial, and other loans; investment property loans; and construction and development loans. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Grandview, Missouri.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction loans, and small business loans, as well as consumer loans, which include home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; credit cards; mortgage loan; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, and a portion of the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

