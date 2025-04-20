Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$7.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$7.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$6.11 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$975.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,600.00. Also, Director M. Scott Ratushny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

