Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,200.72. This trade represents a 25.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. This represents a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CPRX opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

