Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 821.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 340,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,800,000 after buying an additional 175,737 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 143,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 111,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,236,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

CATY opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

