CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

CAVA Group stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.03 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.36. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $76,499.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,860.76. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $101,422.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,785,024.10. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,101. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 306.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 30,235 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,358,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,219,000 after buying an additional 19,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

