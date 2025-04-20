Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 151.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 8.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 24.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $10,596,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,487,157.93. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 9,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $1,170,944.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,608,649.66. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 934,381 shares of company stock valued at $116,673,769. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE CLS opened at $84.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $144.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Celestica from $166.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

