Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of CLRB opened at $0.30 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 41,704 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 687.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.