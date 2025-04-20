Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CELH. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Celsius from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. Celsius has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,517,000 after acquiring an additional 345,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Celsius by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,455,000 after buying an additional 1,444,020 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after buying an additional 2,591,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $85,068,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

